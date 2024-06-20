Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $301.05

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 301.05 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 299.31 ($3.80). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.86), with a volume of 744,836 shares traded.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.93. The firm has a market cap of £990.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,788.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

