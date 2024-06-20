Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $3,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

