Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.37. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 81,190 shares traded.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $13,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $4,662,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 266.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,161 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.