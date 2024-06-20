First Hawaiian Bank Buys 719 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $5,171,547. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $227.67 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

