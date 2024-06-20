First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

