First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSX opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

