First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.14 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $693.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

