First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 313.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $924.49 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $934.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $920.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

