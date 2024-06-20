First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,767 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average of $179.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

