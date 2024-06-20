First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,851 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $139.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

