First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 181.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 202.8% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 266.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 264.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.