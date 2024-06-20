First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $278.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,215 shares of company stock worth $4,484,765. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

