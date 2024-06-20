First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Belfer Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

