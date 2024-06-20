First Hawaiian Bank Sells 101 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity
In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
