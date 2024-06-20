First Hawaiian Bank Sells 16,069 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,069 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.10% of MRC Global worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRC

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.