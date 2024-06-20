First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,769 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,648,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,421.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,246.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $764.49 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

