First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,118 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

