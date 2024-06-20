First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

