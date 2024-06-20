First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

