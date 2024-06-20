First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.28

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and traded as high as $41.38. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 19,771 shares.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $333.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

