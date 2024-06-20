First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.40

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 13893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

