First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.39

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.39 and last traded at $199.26, with a volume of 2708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.64.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $368,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,884,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,943,000 after purchasing an additional 111,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.