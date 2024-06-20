Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $119.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.