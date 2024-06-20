Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 121,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

