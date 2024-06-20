Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $620.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.51. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

