Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

