Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Sage Therapeutics worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

