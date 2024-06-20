Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 243,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $376.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.36 and a 200 day moving average of $333.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $377.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

