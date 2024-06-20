Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Independent Bank worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

