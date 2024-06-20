Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $66.66 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

