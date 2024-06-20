Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,301 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 57,992 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

