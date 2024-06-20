Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $131.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

