Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 14,874 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $12,572,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 314,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $5,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

TRMK opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

