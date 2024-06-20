Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ichor worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.