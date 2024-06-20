Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 478,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

