Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $199.67 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.87. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

