Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,204 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $153.03 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average is $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

