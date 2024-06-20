Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA stock opened at $269.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

