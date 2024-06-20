FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.32

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 1232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.