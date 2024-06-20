Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares traded.
Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
