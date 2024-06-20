Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Foran Mining

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

Foran Mining Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.