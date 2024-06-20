Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,286,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

