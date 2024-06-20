Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.4 %

FOXA opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.