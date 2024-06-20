Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Lowered by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

