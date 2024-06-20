FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Up 4.1%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 120,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 997,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

