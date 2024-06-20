Fund L.P. Forager Sells 6,642 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $195,274.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,455 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $12,628,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

