GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Equifax by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $241.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.88. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

