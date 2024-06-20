GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 432 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $271.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

