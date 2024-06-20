GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 828 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

