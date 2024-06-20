GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1,794.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 924,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after acquiring an additional 876,113 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

