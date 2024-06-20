GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.8 %

DEO opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.85. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

